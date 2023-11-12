Driver killed, 4 hospitalized after head-on collision in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man has died after a head-on crash in Peoria late Saturday night. Just before midnight, authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner and Honda CRV collided near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road. The Toyota driver, 58-year-old Manh Thach, was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

According to authorities, Thach was driving southbound on 67th Avenue when he crossed over the center lanes and crashed into the Honda, which was going northbound, head-on. The Honda driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. Three passengers inside the Honda had minor injuries, police said.

The intersection was closed throughout the night but reopened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The crash is still under investigation by the Peoria Police Department Traffic Services Unit.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.