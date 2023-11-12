Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Driver killed, 4 hospitalized after head-on collision in Peoria

Just before midnight, authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner and Honda CRV collided near 67th Avenue...
Just before midnight, authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner and Honda CRV collided near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man has died after a head-on crash in Peoria late Saturday night. Just before midnight, authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner and Honda CRV collided near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road. The Toyota driver, 58-year-old Manh Thach, was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

According to authorities, Thach was driving southbound on 67th Avenue when he crossed over the center lanes and crashed into the Honda, which was going northbound, head-on. The Honda driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. Three passengers inside the Honda had minor injuries, police said.

The intersection was closed throughout the night but reopened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The crash is still under investigation by the Peoria Police Department Traffic Services Unit.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

A man in the house struck one of the suspects, who then shot the man.
Family dog chased away suspects in Phoenix home break-in
A suspect, not yet identified by Phoenix police, is in custody. The teen was cut as he tried to...
Stabbing in Laveen home puts mom, son in hospital
A 23-year-old man died after he was shot during a house party at a home in west Phoenix
Man dead after house party shooting in west Phoenix
A suspect is in Phoenix police custody after a mother and son were attacked with a knife in...
Mom, son in hospital after stabbing in Laveen home