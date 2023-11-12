Your Life
The Buzz: The green carpet premiere of “The Iron Claw” in Dallas

Tara Hitchcock interviews the stars and inspiration for "Iron Claw" on the green carpet premiere in Dallas.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the most anticipated films coming out in the next few months is the new wrestling movie “The Iron Claw,” starring Zac Efron. It’s the story of a Texas wrestling dynasty back in the 80s — the Von Erich family. The stars were out this week in Texas, a few days after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, and Tara Hitchcock caught up with them, including the real Kevin Von Erich, on the “green carpet.” The movie is out on Dec. 22.

Chavo Guerrero, a big D-backs fan and wrestling trainer of the stars, was on the green carpet premiere of "Iron Claw."

