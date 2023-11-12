The Buzz: The green carpet premiere of “The Iron Claw” in Dallas
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the most anticipated films coming out in the next few months is the new wrestling movie “The Iron Claw,” starring Zac Efron. It’s the story of a Texas wrestling dynasty back in the 80s — the Von Erich family. The stars were out this week in Texas, a few days after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, and Tara Hitchcock caught up with them, including the real Kevin Von Erich, on the “green carpet.” The movie is out on Dec. 22.
