A warm up before a cool down and the search for rain for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the weekend and it’s shaping up to be a nice one across Arizona! Shoutout to all the veterans! Those outdoor hiking plans or parties will be nice both Saturday evening and Sunday. Thanks to some high pressure sitting over the state, temperatures across the board will be slightly above average. For the Valley, we should be in the upper 70s for this time of the year; however, highs this weekend and the start of the work week will be in the low 80s.

By Wednesday, we can expect a change in the weather! As the high pressure moves away, a storm in the Pacific will move into the East Coast of the U.S. and eventually push into Arizona. This will knock temps into the mid to low 70s for the second half of the week.

Our chance for rain increases, starting on Wednesday evening through Saturday. We are only tracking a 20% chance of rain in the Valley, so most places will remain dry. The last time Phoenix recorded measurable rain was back on Sept. 12.

