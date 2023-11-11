Veterans Day events this weekend in and around Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s Veterans Day and there’s a plethora of parades and events you can attend and take part in celebrating our veterans living in the Valley.
Here are some events happening in and around the Phoenix area:
APACHE JUNCTION
Veterans Day Parade, Festival of the Superstitions
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Apache Trail (starting at Focal Point)
COST: Free
CHANDLER
Chandler Veterans Day event
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. WHERE: Field of Honor at Veterans Oasis Park (4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.)
COST: Free
U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Avenue
Glendale
Veterans Day Ceremony
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 8:45 a.m.
WHERE: Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St.
COST: Free
Goodyear
Veterans Day Tribute Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Goodyear Civic Square, 1900 N. Civic Square
COST: Free
Laveen
Veterans Day Celebration and Volleyball Tournament
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Misty La Salvia Veterans Ranch, 2800 W. Dobbins Rd.
COST: Free tournament entry for veterans and military members. Civilians and non-veterans are $15 entry per player.
Maricopa
Maricopa Veterans Day Parade
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Central Arizona College, 17945 Regent Dr., to Leading Edge Academy, 18700 N. Porter Rd.
COST: Free
Mesa
East Valley Veterans Day Parade
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: The parade starts on Center Street and University Drive. It will go from Center Street to 1st Street and then go west onto 1st Street and continuing to N. Robson.
COST: Free
Peoria
AZ Veterans Day Run
WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Peoria Sports Complex, N. 83rd Ave.
Phoenix
Veteran’s Day Parade
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Camelback Road, east of Central Avenue and west of 7th Street OR 7th Street just south of Camelback to Montecito.
COST: Free
Veteran’s Day Tribute
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave.
COST: Free
Veterans Day Expo
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from Noon to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Mae Collective PHX, 718 N. 16th St.
COST: Free
Surprise
Veterans Day Parade
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Bullard Avenue between Paradise Lane and Tierra Buena Lane.
COST: Free
Tempe
Veterans Day Parade
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Starts at ASU Gammage Auditorium, 1200 S Forest Ave. The parade will head north up Mill Avenue through Downtown Tempe to Tempe Beach Park.
COST: Free
