Veterans Day events this weekend in and around Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s Veterans Day and there’s a plethora of parades and events you can attend and take part in celebrating our veterans living in the Valley.

Here are some events happening in and around the Phoenix area:

APACHE JUNCTION

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Apache Trail (starting at Focal Point)

COST: Free

CHANDLER

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. WHERE: Field of Honor at Veterans Oasis Park (4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.)

COST: Free

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Avenue

Glendale

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 8:45 a.m.

WHERE: Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St.

COST: Free

Goodyear

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Goodyear Civic Square, 1900 N. Civic Square

COST: Free

Laveen

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Misty La Salvia Veterans Ranch, 2800 W. Dobbins Rd.

COST: Free tournament entry for veterans and military members. Civilians and non-veterans are $15 entry per player.

Maricopa

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Central Arizona College, 17945 Regent Dr., to Leading Edge Academy, 18700 N. Porter Rd.

COST: Free

Mesa

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: The parade starts on Center Street and University Drive. It will go from Center Street to 1st Street and then go west onto 1st Street and continuing to N. Robson.

COST: Free

Peoria

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Peoria Sports Complex, N. 83rd Ave.

Phoenix

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Camelback Road, east of Central Avenue and west of 7th Street OR 7th Street just south of Camelback to Montecito.

COST: Free

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave.

COST: Free

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from Noon to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Mae Collective PHX, 718 N. 16th St.

COST: Free

Surprise

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Bullard Avenue between Paradise Lane and Tierra Buena Lane.

COST: Free

Tempe

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Starts at ASU Gammage Auditorium, 1200 S Forest Ave. The parade will head north up Mill Avenue through Downtown Tempe to Tempe Beach Park.

COST: Free

