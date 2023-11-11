New kids book “Thankful Fur You” appreciates being thankful

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new book is teaching kids about the importance of being thankful — just in time for Thanksgiving. It’s called, “Thankful Fur You.” The book follows a pup named Cannoli as he unravels the mystery behind early Christmas preparations compared to Thanksgiving, which often doesn’t get as much attention.

Author of the book Hillary Harper was on Good Morning Arizona on Saturday morning to talk about this new potential Thanksgiving classic.

