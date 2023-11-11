“The Marvels” behind-the-scenes crew talk about the heroes on their walls growing up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — “The Marvels” continues the story of Captain Marvel, also known as Carol Danvers, played once again by Oscar-winner Brie Larson. This time, Captain Marvel is seeking revenge against the Supreme Intelligence, an artificial intelligence that rules an alien race known as the Kree.

She ends up in a wormhole where her powers become entangled with two other superheroes, forming The Marvels. One of them is a character introduced last year in the Disney and hit “Ms. Marvel”, a young Pakistani girl who worships captain marvel.

Tara Hitchcock had a chance to chat with some of the women behind the movie.

"The Marvels" director Nia Dacosta on what it's like working behind the scenes in the MCU and on what era of films inspire her work.

