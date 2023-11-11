Your Life
Man found shot at Cortez Park in Phoenix; suspect detained

By David Baker
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a Phoenix park on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Cortez Park at 35th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue just after 2 p.m. A 911 caller said somebody had been shot and they saw several people running from the park. When officers arrived they found the man shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they talked to witnesses and that led them to a suspect in the area, who was detained. Detectives are at an apartment nearby and are talking to people inside about the shooting. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or how the people in the apartment were possibly involved. An investigation is underway.

