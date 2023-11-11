Man found shot at Cortez Park in Phoenix; suspect detained

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a Phoenix park on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Cortez Park at 35th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue just after 2 p.m. A 911 caller said somebody had been shot and they saw several people running from the park. When officers arrived they found the man shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they talked to witnesses and that led them to a suspect in the area, who was detained. Detectives are at an apartment nearby and are talking to people inside about the shooting. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or how the people in the apartment were possibly involved. An investigation is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.