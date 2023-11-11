Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Durant scores 38 but Phoenix Suns fall to Lakers in first In-Season Tournament game

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives on Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis...
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives on Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns gave up too many second-chance points in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their first road win of the season with a 122-119 victory on Friday night in Phoenix. Kevin Durant had 38 points for the Suns while Bradley Beal had 24. The Lakers had six second-chance points in the final quarter to seal it for LA.

With two minutes left, Durant had a shot to tie the game at 115 but missed. The Lakers missed three straight shots but the Suns couldn’t get a rebound and that led to Cam Reddish making his fifth three-pointer of the game to extend LA’s lead to 118-113. Keita Bates-Diop had a chance to cut the lead to one but missed a three-pointer from the left corner.

The Lakers started feeling it from beyond the arc, and started the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run, hitting three 3-point shots to take a 100-96 lead. The team hit 12 three-pointers in the game.

The Lakers jumped out to an early 13-7 lead after a D’Angelo Russell jumper but the Suns came back to get their first lead of the game at 16-15 following a Durant layup. Durant made a three a few minutes later to push the Suns’ lead to 10. Durant had 14 in the quarter for a 34-25 lead at the end of one.

Durant had only two points in the second quarter but Beal had 11 for Phoenix, plus four rebounds and two assists. Both teams traded buckets and LA had a one-point advantage in the quarter to slim the lead to 63-55 at halftime. Durant had 20 points in the first half, while no other Suns were in double figures. The team was 7/15 from three-point range.

New threads

This was the first game for the Suns wearing their new “El Valle” jerseys. The team partnered up with Miguel Angel Godoy, an ASU professor and artist, to create the design. The lettering was inspired by Chicano-type cursive. The decorative pinstripes resemble the hand-painted pinstripes of a lowrider.

New tournament

Friday’s game was the first game of group play of the inaugural In-Season Tournament for both teams. The Suns debuted their new purple and teal court. It has a logo of the tournament trophy at midcourt and in the lanes of both sides of the court. It is mostly purple with a teal stripe in the middle that goes from baseline to baseline.

The remaining Suns’ In-Season Tournament games will come Nov. 17 at Utah, at home against Portland on Nov. 21, and at Memphis on Nov. 24.

The Suns continue their three-game home stand on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers return home to face the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl

Latest News

An Arizona artist, Miguel Angel Godoy, designed the Phoenix Suns' new "El Valle" jerseys and he...
Creator of new 'El Valle' Suns jersey talks about his artwork
The Suns collaborated with Miguel Angel Godoy, a fine arts professor at ASU.
Meet the artist behind new Phoenix Suns' 'El Valle' jersey
A new design has taken over the court at Footprint Center as the Phoenix Suns prepare to take...
Suns return home to play against Lakers as In-Season Tournament begins
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal holds up three fingers after sinking a three-point shot during...
Grayson Allen has career high in 3s, Phoenix Suns survive in OT over Bulls