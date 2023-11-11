Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona weather warm up with possible rain chances next week

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 11/11/23
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! Expect a nice weekend with dry conditions and high temperatures near 82 degrees in Phoenix.

Breezy conditions can be expected at times throughout the weekend, with temperatures expected to run above normal into the first half of the week into the mid to upper 80s. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 79 degrees.

We are looking ahead to the middle of next week when a low-pressure system looks to bring some changes to the forecast. It’s coming from the west coast and headed our way. It looks to bring cooler air, dropping high temperatures back into the 70s by Thursday into the weekend.

It also looks like it could bring some rain to the state! Last time we had measurable rain in Phoenix was September 12. Rain chances look to begin Wednesday night and better rain chances expected Thursday into Friday. Best chances look to be in the higher terrain north of Phoenix.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 11/11/23
A nice morning for Phoenix, chilly for Arizona's high country
Arizona's Family First Alert Weather forecast - Friday 10pm
Another week of perfect weather around Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Friday, 11/10/23
Slightly warmer for the weekend for Arizona
Expect a warming trend into next week with more changes on the way.
Weekend warmup on tap for Phoenix with changes for next week