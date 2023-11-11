Arizona weather warm up with possible rain chances next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! Expect a nice weekend with dry conditions and high temperatures near 82 degrees in Phoenix.

Breezy conditions can be expected at times throughout the weekend, with temperatures expected to run above normal into the first half of the week into the mid to upper 80s. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 79 degrees.

We are looking ahead to the middle of next week when a low-pressure system looks to bring some changes to the forecast. It’s coming from the west coast and headed our way. It looks to bring cooler air, dropping high temperatures back into the 70s by Thursday into the weekend.

It also looks like it could bring some rain to the state! Last time we had measurable rain in Phoenix was September 12. Rain chances look to begin Wednesday night and better rain chances expected Thursday into Friday. Best chances look to be in the higher terrain north of Phoenix.

