Alleged arsonist arrested after woman found dead in north Phoenix house fire

Marked Phoenix Police SUVs with emergency lights on in a neighborhood with lights focused on a...
Phoenix police have surrounded a home in the area of 28th Ave and Rose Garden Lane in north Phoenix. It's not immediately clear why police have surrounded the home.(azfamily)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police say they’ve arrested 59-year-old Wayne Tweed after a standoff involving dozens of Phoenix Police officers, including some in tactical gear, in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

Aerial helicopter video showed police escorting two people from a home, one in a wheelchair and the other led away in handcuffs, believed to be Tweed.

On Friday, police announced that 59-year-old Wayne Tweed is the suspect wanted in the homicide of 86-year-old Elizabeth Bell.

Police are searching for a man they say started a house fire that killed an older woman in Phoenix on Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police say Tweed purposely set Bell’s home on fire at 38th Drive, near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road. Bell was still inside, and Tweed ran off after setting the fire, authorities say. Crews quickly put out the flames, but Bell was later found dead.

Some residents claimed that squatters moved into Bell’s home. “I walked by one time when I was taking my daily walk, and some man in the backyard was digging a hole, throwing things in the hole, and starting a fire,” neighbor Cynthia Donato said.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family as we get updates into our newsroom.

