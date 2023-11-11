9-year-old dead after being hit by car in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities confirm a young boy has died after being hit by a car in Chandler Saturday afternoon. According to Chandler firefighters, two people, including a 9-year-old boy, were struck by a car near Coronado Street and Ray Road. The boy was rushed to the hospital but later died, investigators said.
A man was also taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown. A third person that was involved in the crash did not go to a hospital.
Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection as the investigation continues.
