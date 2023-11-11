Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

9-year-old dead after being hit by car in Chandler

A car hit three people in Chandler, one of them was a 9-year-old boy who died in the hospital.
A car hit three people in Chandler, one of them was a 9-year-old boy who died in the hospital.(Chandler Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities confirm a young boy has died after being hit by a car in Chandler Saturday afternoon. According to Chandler firefighters, two people, including a 9-year-old boy, were struck by a car near Coronado Street and Ray Road. The boy was rushed to the hospital but later died, investigators said.

A man was also taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown. A third person that was involved in the crash did not go to a hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection as the investigation continues.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl

Latest News

Paul served in World War II and talks a bit about why he joined to fight the Axis Powers.
99-year-young World War II veteran in Tempe on why he joined the service
The Veterans Day parade in Tempe will travel from ASU Gammage to Tempe Town Lake.
Tempe Veterans Day parade begins at ASU Gammage
A shooting in a Peoria neighborhood left a man and a woman dead early Saturday morning, Nov....
2 people dead after shooting in Peoria neighborhood
Phoenix Police arrested Angel Mullooly (left), Cory Young (center), and Shannon Young (right)...
3 arrested in connection to beating death of Phoenix man