2 people dead after shooting in Peoria neighborhood

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have died Saturday morning after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near 79th Avenue and Mescal Street, which is north of Peoria Avenue. Arriving officers found a man dead with signs he’d been shot and a woman who was also shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Peoria detectives are in the area working to find out what led up to the shooting, and currently, no one has been arrested.

