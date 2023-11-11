101-year-old Phoenix WWII veteran honored for his singing and service

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Veterans Day is officially Saturday and it’s an extra chance to give thanks to those who’ve served. One Valley veteran is showing his pride and patriotism in a slightly different way.

You can hear Richard Klappa down the hall or singing a tune in the dining room. “It puts me in a good mood,” said Klappa. “It gets them in a good mood. Everybody else down the line, so everybody is happy.”

The 101-year-old U.S. veteran has made a lot of friends at the Brookdale Senior Living Center in north Phoenix. “He loves to sing,” said neighbor Nancy Oliver. “He sings, ‘Unforgettable’ to me, and then I lean over to give him a hug and he kisses me on the cheek. I just love him.”

Singing is one of Klappa’s favorite things to do, putting people at ease and making them smile, but it’s not what he’s most proud of. The Wisconsin native is a U.S. Navy and Air Force veteran who spent more than 30 years serving his country.

Klappa still has a picture of the ship he was on during World War II. He also served during the Korean War. Family and friends say there’s a sense of pride whenever Klappa talks about his military service. “He loves to tell the stories,” said son-in-law Gus Noble. “This is part of what he can do right now. He’s not going to play pickleball or run. He’ll watch TV and listen to music but reminisce, that keeps him going.”

Most of the residents of Brookdale Senior Living are well aware of the “singing senior’s” time in uniform. This Veterans Day, they are honored to be dining with him and entertained, as well. “A lot of people say thank you for your service when I walk down the street or walk in here,” said Klappa. “It makes me feel good.”

“Our veterans, I think they’re taken for granted too often,” said Oliver. “What they’ve done to sacrifice, everybody should be grateful for what they’ve done for our country.”

