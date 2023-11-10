Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yuma Veteran recounts his service in the Navy

Anthony Bejarano, is an 87 year-old Navy veteran and he says he’s overwhelmed with gratitude.
Anthony Bejarano, is an 87 year-old Navy veteran and he says he’s overwhelmed with gratitude.(AZFamily)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) -Arizona is home to over 500,000 veterans. As we inch closer to Veteran’s Day, we want to honor some of our local heroes.

We spoke to one veteran in Yuma, 87-year-old Anthony Bejarano, who served as an aircraft mechanic in the Navy, and he shared his story with Arizona’s Family. He lives at the Arizona State Veteran Home, where they have been celebrating their veterans throughout the week. Bejarano said he was overwhelmed with gratitude.

“They see and feel the love that the people here have for us veterans. We can feel it,” he said. Bejarano was raised in Yuma. He showed us his room, covered with pictures he holds dear, each one capturing moments from his life. Pointing at a picture of his family, he said it was one of the most important pictures he has.

“My family, I care a lot about them, and they care a lot about me,” he said. “I spent 20 years in the military,” he said. He joined the Navy when he was 20. He said he studied aviation while he was stationed in Memphis, Tennessee, where he became an aircraft mechanic.

Bejaron said he looked up to his pilots. “The pilot and the plane captain get so close together like if the pilot was your father,” he said. He recounts the time one of his pilots was missing in action in Vietnam. “I didn’t know if he was alive,” he said. Thinking the pilot was dead, he accompanied the chaplain to tell the pilot’s family that their loved one had died. He said It was one of the hardest things he had to do.

They later found out the pilot was being held as a prisoner of war. His pilot was released in 1973 as part of Operation Homecoming. “I never thought I was going to see him,” he said. The memory brings him to tears.

It’s these special stories that he said make Veteran’s Day that much more special. “I helped celebrate it because I’m a veteran, but it feels good to be celebrated. That people can hear our stories and learn,” he said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

New technology allows an earlier diagnosis of lung cancer and treatment.
New technology leads to early lung cancer diagnosis
If the “Arizona Abortion Access Act” does get on the ballot, recent polling suggests it has a...
Pro-choice groups working to get abortion rights on Arizona ballot in Nov. 2024
If the “Arizona Abortion Access Act” does get on the ballot, recent polling suggests it has a...
Pro-choice groups work to get abortion rights on AZ ballot in Nov. 2024
Invasive plants create fuels for wildfires across Arizona.
Millions are being used to reduce fire fuels and fight invasive plant species in Arizona