Weekend warmup on tap for Phoenix with changes for next week

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12 p.m. update for Friday, 11/10/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It was a cool start to our morning, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s around the Valley. We’ll see temperatures in the mid-70s this afternoon, which is below average for this time of year. It won’t be the same story for the weekend.

High pressure will start to strengthen into the weekend and warm things up for Veterans Day with an expected high of 82 degrees. There are a lot of activities planned for this Saturday, and temperatures in the morning will be in the lower 60s. Even warmer weather is expected Sunday through Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s.

We could see some big changes at the end of the work week next week, including a chance of rain starting on Thursday as a low-pressure system moves in from southern California. Phoenix has not had measurable rainfall for 55 days, so we could definitely use the moisture. Temperatures will cool down as well, with highs in the 70s starting on Thursday.

