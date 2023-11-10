Water truck providing a ‘Beacon of Hope’ to Lahaina Town

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - So much of Lahaina Town remains the same shade of gray due to the deadly wildfires that ripped through neighborhoods.

“It is still pretty treacherous in Lahaina Town at the moment, and there hasn’t been any cleanup that has been started yet,” said Kai McPhee, who is leading the effort to ReGreen Lahaina.

Three months after the fire, signs of life are visible in a bright color green. Some residents want that bright green to fill the landscape once again, but say they know it will take time.

“What we just subconsciously depended on and lived under in Lahaina was this beautiful canopy that existed above us. And it’s very hard to live without that canopy. So once the rebuilding does start, buildings can go up quickly, you know, you can build a house in six months. But a lot of these trees that we lost, they’re going to take 40 years or more years to reestablish that living canopy that made Lahaina so beautiful,” said McPhee.

ReGreen started with a small truck to hold water. Thanks to a donation, it has tripled in capacity and now carries 1,500 gallons. The back of the water truck depicts a colorful mural of a man holding onto a breadfruit tree, or in Hawaiian, ‘Ulu—the crop that made up a large portion of Lahaina’s agriculture and is culturally and historically significant to the area.

“A friend of mine named Apple told me about this image that he had in a dream. And it was like a photograph that he wanted to try to recreate,” said McPhee.

An artist was then able to bring the image to life and the mural is meant to catch the eyes of those in Lahaina Town.

“The purpose of this is to be used in Lahaina and used as a mobile Beacon of Hope. So everyone in our Town can see that it is there for them and giving life to the Town,” said McPhee.

The long-term goal of ReGreen Lahaina is to help replant and irrigate greenery throughout the area in hopes of recreating that canopy and to involve as many community members as possible.

“This is a beautiful tool that we’re going to have. We’re going to be able to plant all over town and get water right on those new trees,” McPhee said.

As far as the future of the town he grew up in, McPhee said he likes to think of the next generation.

“Those who will be able to stay, and the young generation that will be part of the rebuilding process here. And I like to think about the connection and the pride that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Having rebuilt this town, it’s a connection that is hard to compare it to anything, maybe the, you know, the pioneers crossing the country in establishing new towns, but those will be the old aunties telling the stories about when they built this town here and they will just be able to carry so much of that pride with them,” McPhee said.

