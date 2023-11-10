Your Life
Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting former Sen. Martha McSally

New photos released from authorities show Henton as he followed McSally over a pedestrian bridge and then onto a trail.(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the suspect accused of assaulting a former U.S. senator from Arizona. Late Thursday night, the Council Bluffs Police Department announced a warrant was issued for Dominic M. Henton in connection with the reported assault of Martha McSally while she was on a run along the Missouri River in Iowa.

New photos released by authorities show the suspect as he followed McSally over a pedestrian bridge and then onto a trail. McSally is seen walking in front of Henton, and other photos show him in the area following the assault. Police say Henton is believed to be homeless and may be in the area along the Iowa-Nebraska border.

On Wednesday, police say McSally was assaulted as she was jogging at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She reportedly fought Henton and chased him down before losing sight of him. McSally took to Instagram to describe the attack, stating Henton put her in a bear hug before assaulting her. McSally was in Omaha for a speaking engagement.

Henton could face one charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He’s described as a White man, 5′8, 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Authorities are asking the public to call 911 if anyone has information about his location.

The former U.S. senator from Arizona was out on a run in Iowa while staying in the area for a speaking event.

