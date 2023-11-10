Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Veteran’s Day is a time to honor those who served and sacrificed for our freedoms. One Valley woman who lost her father to Parkinson’s before Veterans Affairs approved his medical disability is on a mission to fight to make sure other veterans get the help they need and deserve. The VA is also encouraging military families to reapply if they’ve been denied in the past, as the PACT Act is expanding eligibility significantly.

Medals of honor and valor and relics of war decorate a life of service and sacrifice. “My dad was a true hero,” Laura Fial said. The southeast Valley woman says Americans should honor our veterans every day and make it easier for them to get the benefits they earned and deserve.

“He was in Korea,” she said. “Frontline — sleeping in the demilitarized zone next to what they call today Agent Orange, but it was Agent Purple, that was Korea.” Her father, Robert Glazer — a proud patriot — survived the Korean War and went on to become a successful engineer working on the Apache helicopter manual at Boeing. She never thought he’d have to fight again decades later for medical coverage.

“He’d say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I fought for my country and that’s what happened, I don’t regret a moment of it. I don’t regret a moment of it,” Fial said.

Disabled American Veterans tried to help her dad file with the VA for coverage for conditions doctors said were tied to his service overseas, from Colon Cancer to Sarcoma and Parkinson’s.

“And my dad said, ‘Look, I’m blessed. I have insurance. I have the money to do this,” she said. Humble and proud, she says he paid out of pocket every penny. “It was costing (my parents) about $8,000 out of pocket every month,” said Fial.

Phoenix VA Regional Benefits Director Chris Norton says many veterans can’t afford that and shouldn’t have to. “We’re trying to make things right,” he said.

“We denied many, many claims prior to the PACT Act being passed. We can grant benefits even if you’ve been previously denied. So please, when in doubt, please reach out to us and see if we can do something for you,” Norton said.

The Pact Act, passed last year, covers veterans previously denied benefits for exposure to toxins during deployment. Norton says locally, claims take about 5 months to process with a 77% approval rate.

“My claims processors are working overtime to make sure that we’re doing everything we can,” Norton said. But help came too late to make a difference for Laura’s dad. They got a letter from the VA right after he passed, saying they were finally working to process his claim. Her mom passed away 7 weeks later.

“She died of a broken heart. The doctor said to me that that is such a thing,” Fial said. They’re buried together at the National Memorial Cemetery in north Phoenix, surrounded by tens of thousands of others who pledged to protect our freedom.

Laura wants to make sure our veterans get the help they deserve before they’re honored there. “They lay their life on the line for us. The least we can do is take care of them and I know that is going to be my mission,” she said. She also donates to the non-profit Disabled American Veterans and volunteers regularly with local military charities and organizations.

The VA says since Laura’s dad passed away, she can reapply for survivor benefits, which are typically for widows or dependent children, and there are instances where they’re able to make a one-time payout to a family member for benefits unpaid at the time of the veteran’s passing. Norton says they are still trying to get the word out to a lot of veterans who don’t know they have benefits coming to them. One of the biggest groups is Vietnam vets with hypertension — that’s an automatic grant.

The VA says of the million claims filed since President Biden signed the PACT Act, it has processed more than 667,000, awarding over $2.7 billion in earned benefits to veterans and survivors. Click here to learn more about those benefits, or call 1-800-MY-VA-411. There is no deadline to apply, and you’re encouraged to reapply if your claim was denied in the past.

