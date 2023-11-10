Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suns return home to play against Lakers as In-Season Tournament begins

Suns vs Lakers
Suns vs Lakers(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following a three-game road trip, the Phoenix Suns return home on Friday to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will also be the Suns’ first game in the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament format. The action starts at 8 p.m. Arizona time, and you can watch it on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports network. To find out how to watch, click/tap here.

Phoenix dropped the first game of their recent road trip in Philadelphia before ending with wins over Detroit and Chicago to even their season record at 4-4. The Lakers have lost three straight to fall to 3-5 and are currently in last place in the Pacific division. All five of the Lakers’ losses have come on the road.

The Suns will again be without their full “Big Three,” as star guard Devin Booker remains out with a calf strain. This will be Booker’s seventh missed game of the year. However, Phoenix will have stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in the lineup. Durant is fifth in the NBA in scoring at 29.3 points per game, and Beal—a three-time NBA All-Star and offseason acquisition—scored 13 points in 24 minutes in his season debut on Wednesday against Chicago.

For the Lakers, injuries have hampered their season to date. While the 38-year-old James has played every game—averaging a team-high 24.4 points per game—forward Anthony Davis missed their last game and his status against the Suns remains uncertain. Davis is averaging 23.9 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Friday’s game will be the first game of group play of the In-Season Tournament for both teams. A new addition to this season, the In-Season Tournament’s initial phase divided the league into six groups of five teams, with each team playing the others in their group, with two home and two road games. These group games will be played on designated “Tournament Nights,” which will take place every Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 3 through the 28. The six group winners, along with one wild card from each conference will advance to the knockout stage. The quarterfinals will take place on Dec. 4 and 5, with the semifinals and championship game taking place in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and 9. The remaining Suns’ In-Season Tournament games will come Nov. 17 at Utah, at home against Portland on Nov. 21, and at Memphis on Nov. 24.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal holds up three fingers after sinking a three-point shot during...
Grayson Allen has career high in 3s, Phoenix Suns survive in OT over Bulls
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State...
Bradley Beal makes debut, Booker out as Suns end road trip in Chicago
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives as Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7)...
Kevin Durant scores season-high 41 points, Suns snap 3-game skid with 120-106 win over Pistons
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant plays during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in...
Phoenix Suns looking to grab road win against Detroit Pistons