Serious-injury motorcycle accident closes Grand Avenue in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An accident involving a motorcycle has closed down Grand Avenue in Glendale late Thursday afternoon.

Glendale police say a car and a motorcycle collided near Grand and Myrtle avenues around 4 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have closed down Grand (US 60) between Northern and Myrtle avenues while officers work the incident. Check back for updates.

