Serious-injury motorcycle accident closes Grand Avenue in Glendale

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An accident involving a motorcycle has closed down Grand Avenue in Glendale late Thursday afternoon.

Glendale police say a car and a motorcycle collided near Grand and Myrtle avenues around 4 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have closed down Grand (US 60) between Northern and Myrtle avenues while officers work the incident. Check back for updates.

