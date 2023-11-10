Your Life
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:56 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - We all get junk mail. But people in a Glendale neighborhood say their mail carrier took it upon herself to decide to toss their mail into the trash. They say they caught her on camera throwing dozens of pounds of mail into a homeowner’s trash bins.

“Having the paper flyer is really something you’re used to and not something you want to give up,” Todd Klingensmith, whose security cameras captured this woman throwing the mail away, said. He knows not everyone shares his passion for paper coupons. But everyone he’s spoken with in his Glendale neighborhood doesn’t understand how a postal worker could feel it was her decision to throw dozens of pounds of advertising mail away. “Postal carriers, trust is the number one thing they’ve got going for them, you know?” he said.

Klingensmith had noticed he wasn’t getting his coupons the last two Wednesdays. That’s when he says his normal postal carrier is usually off, and a substitute delivers the mail. He spoke to his neighbor and quickly realized he wasn’t the only one. “Everybody in the whole area, nobody got any of their flyers,” he said. “We were checking addresses, and a lot of them weren’t even remotely close to where we are right now.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the USPS for more information on the employee in this video (including if she’s facing any punishment) but did not get any specific details. In a statement to Arizona’s Family, a spokesperson for USPS said:’

“these actions are not consistent with and don’t represent the values of the United States Postal Service. We are actively investigating this incident and will take all appropriate actions based on the results of the investigation to ensure that the integrity and values of the USPS organization are upheld.”

Klingensmith thinks those appropriate actions include this worker no longer delivering his mail or anyone else’s.

“If this carrier is doing this, what else is she doing?” he asked. “She might be stealing people’s gift cards, or mail, or people’s ballots. You don’t know what they’re doing.”

