Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pro-choice groups working to get abortion rights on Arizona ballot in Nov. 2024

If the “Arizona Abortion Access Act” does get on the ballot, recent polling suggests it has a good chance of passing.
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It was a big win for pro-choice advocates in Ohio this week, as voters approved a measure to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitution.

Many believe the same kind of celebration will happen in Arizona next year. Darcy Hill is the Chief Development and Communications Officer for Planned Parenthood of Arizona, one of the groups actively involved in the petition drive to get abortion rights on the Arizona ballot next November.

“Planned Parenthood of AZ has been mobilizing large groups of volunteers, along with many of our coalition partners, as signature gathering is happening every day,” said Hill. “We’re very encouraged about Ohio. We are definitely on target to get a half million signatures by our deadline to get it on the ballot in November 2024.

If the “Arizona Abortion Access Act” does get on the ballot, recent polling suggests it has a good chance of passing. A recent New York Times-Siena College survey asked Arizona voters if they thought abortion should be legal. Of those who responded, 59% said abortion should be legal or mostly legal, while 34% said it should be illegal or mostly illegal.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade last year, seven states have approved ballot initiatives protecting abortion rights. Several other states, including Arizona, are expected to give voters a say next year.

Political consultant Stan Barnes says what happened in Ohio is another example of when abortion is on the ballot, it gets voters to the polls. He expects the same will happen in Arizona, and that could have an impact on other races.

“The abortion as an issue on the ballot, not to mention promoted by candidates, is going to be the kind of thing that does tilt an election,” said Barnes. “People know where they are on very few issues; they know where they are on guns and on tax policy,” said Barnes. “And the pro life-pro choice issue. If that issue is on the ballot, there’s going to be a lot of energy in the system on top of presidential politics.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

If the “Arizona Abortion Access Act” does get on the ballot, recent polling suggests it has a...
Pro-choice groups work to get abortion rights on AZ ballot in Nov. 2024
House Democratic leaders filed an ethics complaint accusing Rep. Leezah Sun of threatening and...
Ethics complaint filed against state lawmaker from Phoenix
The former campaign manager of a state lawmaker facing an ethics investigation said Thursday...
Ethics complaint filed against Phoenix lawmaker
The former U.S. senator from Arizona was out on a run in Iowa while staying in the area for a...
Martha McSally says she was sexually assaulted while jogging in Iowa