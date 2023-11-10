Pro-choice groups working to get abortion rights on Arizona ballot in Nov. 2024

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a big win for pro-choice advocates in Ohio this week, as voters approved a measure to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitution.

Many believe the same kind of celebration will happen in Arizona next year. Darcy Hill is the Chief Development and Communications Officer for Planned Parenthood of Arizona, one of the groups actively involved in the petition drive to get abortion rights on the Arizona ballot next November.

“Planned Parenthood of AZ has been mobilizing large groups of volunteers, along with many of our coalition partners, as signature gathering is happening every day,” said Hill. “We’re very encouraged about Ohio. We are definitely on target to get a half million signatures by our deadline to get it on the ballot in November 2024.

If the “Arizona Abortion Access Act” does get on the ballot, recent polling suggests it has a good chance of passing. A recent New York Times-Siena College survey asked Arizona voters if they thought abortion should be legal. Of those who responded, 59% said abortion should be legal or mostly legal, while 34% said it should be illegal or mostly illegal.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade last year, seven states have approved ballot initiatives protecting abortion rights. Several other states, including Arizona, are expected to give voters a say next year.

Political consultant Stan Barnes says what happened in Ohio is another example of when abortion is on the ballot, it gets voters to the polls. He expects the same will happen in Arizona, and that could have an impact on other races.

“The abortion as an issue on the ballot, not to mention promoted by candidates, is going to be the kind of thing that does tilt an election,” said Barnes. “People know where they are on very few issues; they know where they are on guns and on tax policy,” said Barnes. “And the pro life-pro choice issue. If that issue is on the ballot, there’s going to be a lot of energy in the system on top of presidential politics.”

