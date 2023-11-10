Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix trade school helping veterans transition into the workforce

The National Technical Institute helps provide hands-on training in plumbing, electric, and HVAC in a matter of months.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Each year, around 200,000 service members leave the military and have to navigate finding a new job. That’s why a trade school here in Phoenix is helping with that transition by giving them the skills and tools needed to succeed. The National Technical Institute helps provide hands-on training in plumbing, electric and HVAC in a matter of months. “Students are in, out, and working within four months,” said Rick Jackson, the campus director of NTI.

Through the GI Bill, veterans can come to school on a scholarship. Michael Calzada, a current student, recently retired from the National Guard after serving for more than seven years. In December, he struggled to make the transition to the workforce. That’s when he found NTI. “I just ran across it on Google, and I gave them a call. Everything was very painless and simple,” Calzada said.

Nearly 94% of students who go to NTI get a job in their field. Contractors designed the program so students can get out and quickly start working. “They love to hire veterans because of their past experience in the military and now skilled in the new trade,” Jackson said. For more on NTI or how to enroll, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
Arizona's Family coverage of the November 7, 2023 local elections.
Live Updates: Election Day results from around Arizona

Latest News

The nonprofit helps women going through trauma after serving in the military by helping them...
Nonprofit helping women veterans through art in Peoria
He hopes to share the history and traditions of the Native American community with his daughter.
Salt River Indian tribe member fights to keep traditions alive
A group of volunteers from the Home Deport surprised a disabled Mesa veteran by giving his...
Group of volunteers upgrade disabled veteran's Mesa home
Shepherd of the Valley United Methodist Church in Phoenix is turning its parking lot into a...
Phoenix church parking lot becomes sanctuary for homeless families