Phoenix trade school helping veterans transition into the workforce

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Each year, around 200,000 service members leave the military and have to navigate finding a new job. That’s why a trade school here in Phoenix is helping with that transition by giving them the skills and tools needed to succeed. The National Technical Institute helps provide hands-on training in plumbing, electric and HVAC in a matter of months. “Students are in, out, and working within four months,” said Rick Jackson, the campus director of NTI.

Through the GI Bill, veterans can come to school on a scholarship. Michael Calzada, a current student, recently retired from the National Guard after serving for more than seven years. In December, he struggled to make the transition to the workforce. That’s when he found NTI. “I just ran across it on Google, and I gave them a call. Everything was very painless and simple,” Calzada said.

Nearly 94% of students who go to NTI get a job in their field. Contractors designed the program so students can get out and quickly start working. “They love to hire veterans because of their past experience in the military and now skilled in the new trade,” Jackson said. For more on NTI or how to enroll, click/tap here.

