Phoenix teacher, students raising money for families this holiday season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley teacher is helping kids appreciate the act of giving and making a difference in the lives of others this holiday season. Alhambra Traditional School 5th-grade teacher Derek Brown and his students launched Operation Secret Santa, where they’re raising money to help those in need this winter.

Brown’s goal is to raise around $5,000 and then go out to the community in search of people who may need help paying bills, buying groceries, or getting presents for their kids this Christmas. “The goal is simple. It’s to teach the kids to appreciate the art of giving and to make a difference in the lives of others. They [students] did all the fundraising, all the work, calling. We’re on a mission to raise money, and we’re going to give out the money to those less fortunate, seek out people. We’re going to make as many lives better this holiday season as we possibly can,” he said.

Brown says he and his students will caravan near their school and stop at stores to surprise people with gifts in early December. To donate to Operation Secret Santa, click or tap here.

