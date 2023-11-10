Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix police searching for alleged arsonist after woman found dead in house fire

Police are searching for 59-year-old Wayne E. Tweed for arson and homicide in the death of...
Police are searching for 59-year-old Wayne E. Tweed for arson and homicide in the death of 86-year-old Elizabeth Bell.(Silent Witness)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators are now searching for a man Phoenix police say intentionally set a woman’s house on fire, killing her Thursday afternoon. On Friday, police announced that 59-year-old Wayne Tweed is the suspect wanted in the homicide of 86-year-old Elizabeth Bell.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police say Tweed purposely set Bell’s home on fire at 38th Drive, near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road. Bell was still inside, and Tweed ran off after setting the fire, authorities say. Crews quickly put out the flames, but Bell was later found dead.

Fire officials say a woman was found dead in her home after a fire in north Phoenix.

Some residents claimed that squatters moved into Bell’s home. “I walked by one time when I was taking my daily walk and some man in the backyard was digging a hole throwing things in the hole and starting a fire,” neighbor Cynthia Donato said.

Tweed is described as a White man, 5′5″, 170 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Police are searching for 59-year-old Wayne Everett Tweed in connection with the homicide of...
Police are searching for 59-year-old Wayne Everett Tweed in connection with the homicide of 86-year-old Elizabeth Bell.(Silent Witness)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
Arizona's Family coverage of the November 7, 2023 local elections.
Live Updates: Election Day results from around Arizona

Latest News

The three-day festival features a variety of colorful and unique balloons from the West and...
Colorado River Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Yuma
Her business’ Facebook page has about 32,000 followers.
Copycat Facebook page spoofs Arizona business, scamming owner’s father
File image
Man killed while attempting to cross Bell Road in north Phoenix
File image
4-year-old girl bitten by coyote in Mesa neighborhood; coyote killed by police