Phoenix police searching for alleged arsonist after woman found dead in house fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators are now searching for a man Phoenix police say intentionally set a woman’s house on fire, killing her Thursday afternoon. On Friday, police announced that 59-year-old Wayne Tweed is the suspect wanted in the homicide of 86-year-old Elizabeth Bell.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police say Tweed purposely set Bell’s home on fire at 38th Drive, near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road. Bell was still inside, and Tweed ran off after setting the fire, authorities say. Crews quickly put out the flames, but Bell was later found dead.

Fire officials say a woman was found dead in her home after a fire in north Phoenix.

Some residents claimed that squatters moved into Bell’s home. “I walked by one time when I was taking my daily walk and some man in the backyard was digging a hole throwing things in the hole and starting a fire,” neighbor Cynthia Donato said.

Tweed is described as a White man, 5′5″, 170 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Police are searching for 59-year-old Wayne Everett Tweed in connection with the homicide of 86-year-old Elizabeth Bell. (Silent Witness)

