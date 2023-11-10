One person dead after crash off I-17 in north Phoenix; intersection closed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has closed a Phoenix intersection early Friday morning. The collision was reported near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, off of Interstate 17, around 6:30 a.m.

Arizona’s Family confirmed with authorities at the scene that at least one person has died, but it’s unclear if any others were injured. Police are still working to find out what led up to the collision.

