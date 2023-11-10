Your Life
One person dead after crash off I-17 in north Phoenix; intersection closed

The deadly collision was reported near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, off of Interstate 17, around 6:30 a.m.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has closed a Phoenix intersection early Friday morning. The collision was reported near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, off of Interstate 17, around 6:30 a.m.

Arizona’s Family confirmed with authorities at the scene that at least one person has died, but it’s unclear if any others were injured. Police are still working to find out what led up to the collision.

For traffic updates, click or tap here.

