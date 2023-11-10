Motorcyclist killed in north Phoenix collision

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after he was struck by an SUV in north Phoenix Thursday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., investigators were called to the crash near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Gavin Green with serious injuries. Green was rushed to the hospital but later died.

According to authorities, Green was driving south on Tatum Boulevard when an SUV driver pulled out in front of him, causing him to crash. The SUV driver stayed at the scene and wasn’t impaired, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

It was the second deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the Valley on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 28-year-old man was killed after colliding with a car near Grand and Myrtle avenues in Glendale.

