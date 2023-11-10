Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Motorcyclist killed in north Phoenix collision

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after he was struck by an SUV in north Phoenix Thursday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., investigators were called to the crash near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Gavin Green with serious injuries. Green was rushed to the hospital but later died.

According to authorities, Green was driving south on Tatum Boulevard when an SUV driver pulled out in front of him, causing him to crash. The SUV driver stayed at the scene and wasn’t impaired, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

It was the second deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the Valley on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 28-year-old man was killed after colliding with a car near Grand and Myrtle avenues in Glendale.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
Arizona's Family coverage of the November 7, 2023 local elections.
Live Updates: Election Day results from around Arizona

Latest News

File image
70-year-old man struck, killed by car while crossing street in south Phoenix
In Aug. 2022, the 4th-grade student allegedly brought a gun to Legacy Traditional School campus...
Charges dropped against elementary student who reportedly brought gun to Queen Creek school
The three-day festival features a variety of colorful and unique balloons from the West and...
Colorado River Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Yuma
The Colorado River Crossing Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off on Friday and runs through the...
Hot air balloon festival kicks off in Yuma