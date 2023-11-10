Your Life
Man killed while attempting to cross Bell Road in north Phoenix

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was killed after he was struck by a truck in north Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Phoenix police say 41-year-old Jonathan Rion St Cyr was attempting to walk across Bell Road, east of 35th Avenue, when he was hit by a truck. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and found St Cyr seriously injured. Crews performed life-saving treatment on the way to the hospital, but he later died.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and wasn’t impaired, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This was one of two deadly crashes involving pedestrians in the Valley Wednesday night. Police say a 70-year-old man was hit and killed as he was trying to run across 16th Street near Southern Avenue.

