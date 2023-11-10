Man killed while attempting to cross Bell Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was killed after he was struck by a truck in north Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Phoenix police say 41-year-old Jonathan Rion St Cyr was attempting to walk across Bell Road, east of 35th Avenue, when he was hit by a truck. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and found St Cyr seriously injured. Crews performed life-saving treatment on the way to the hospital, but he later died.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and wasn’t impaired, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This was one of two deadly crashes involving pedestrians in the Valley Wednesday night. Police say a 70-year-old man was hit and killed as he was trying to run across 16th Street near Southern Avenue.

