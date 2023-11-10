Your Life
Gorgeous Friday weather but changes are on the way

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Friday, 11/10/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:26 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a chilly morning across the state, with some Valley neighborhoods in the 40s and high country spots in the teens and 20s. Look for sunshine, light winds and a high of 76 degrees in the Valley today.

After one last unseasonably cool day, we’ll start to warm it up over the weekend. Look for a high of 80 degrees on Saturday, Veterans Day. More sunshine is on tap for Sunday, with a high of 84 degrees.

High pressure brings warmer weather through the middle of next week. Monday will be breezy with easterly to southeasterly winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour. Highs start in the mid-80s, both Monday and Tuesday of next week.

A low-pressure system dropping down the West Coast should move into Arizona during the second half of next week. The rain timeline is still fairly uncertain, with rain chances currently forecasted between Wednesday night and Saturday. A cool down to the 70s is also likely. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer and the details as the storm’s timing and track become clearer.

