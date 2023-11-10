Gilbert police looking for woman who allegedly grabbed boy by neck at Goodwill

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Gilbert Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman accused of grabbing a preteen boy’s neck inside a Goodwill store late last month. Police put out an alert on Friday saying it happened at the store on the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road. According to investigators, three kids told police the woman approached them twice while inside the store shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

During the second time, the woman allegedly grabbed a 12-year-old boy by the neck and pushed him into a couch directly behind him. Police say she drove off in a silver Nissan sedan. Anyone with information or who knows who the woman is is asked to call Gilbert police at 480-503-6500 and reference case number 23-162858.

The Gilbert Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an alleged aggravated assault that occurred at the Goodwill located near Warner and Val Vista Roads the evening of Oct. 28, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ggZyDt9LfJ — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) November 10, 2023

