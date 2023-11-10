Front Office Worker Wins Pay It Forward Award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Nyomi Cirne, who works in the front office at the Fellowship Towers Senior Facility. She goes above and beyond to make sure every resident has her full attention.

James Konnovitch, a resident there, said, “As a retired military veteran and a resident here for a year and half. She has been extraordinary she has been doing a lot of things over the years. She has a dynamic personality and the way she intermingles and the way she interacts with venders and residents is truly noteworthy.”

Cirne has been at Fellowship Towers for over 20 years. She does it all there, from driving the activity bus to making sure new residents are comfortable moving in. Because of her hard work, Konnovitch wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We walked up to Cirne at work, and Konnovitch told her, “I was very moved as a veteran and as a new tenant of your professionalism and you were probably doing well before I got here. So I felt compelled to sign you up for this and you won the award.”

There are close to 200 residents that live at Fellowship Towers, and that can keep their front office busy. Cirne handles each issue with care and a positive attitude. Cirne said, “Being able to help the veterans and elderly people here. It’s a joy it is and they come from different walks of life and they have great stories, being able to be a part of it it’s great.”

