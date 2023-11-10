Your Life
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket

A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her husband win a $225,000 lottery prize.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A coffee break and a lottery scratch-off ticket helped a Kentucky couple win more than $200,000.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband won $225,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket they bought during their trip home from visiting family in North Carolina.

“We always look online to see what prizes are remaining when deciding on which one to buy,” her husband said. “This time, we only bought one ticket.”

Lottery officials said when Joselyn scratched the ticket off in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win, but it was her husband who pointed out that the ticket had $6,000 on every spot.

“We totaled it up, and it came to $180,000,” he said. But when Joselyn flipped the ticket over to scratch the back, there was an additional $45,000!”

Bonilla added, “I couldn’t believe it. We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

Lottery officials said the couple is expecting a baby, and the winnings will allow Bonilla to stay home.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

