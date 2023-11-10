Colorado River Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The skies of Yuma will be filled with hot air balloons for one of southern Arizona’s favorite fall events! The Colorado River Crossing Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off on Friday and runs through the weekend.

The three-day festival is presented by Caballeros de Yuma and features a variety of colorful and unique balloons from the West and Southwest. One of the favorite events is the Desert Balloon Glow, which takes place on Saturday night as burners light up the balloons. “It’s a family event. Brings the community together. It’s a very special event to attend,” said Frank Saldana, Chairman of Caballeros de Yuma.

Saldana has even taken a ride in one of the balloons! “It’s a fantastic feeling. Very serene, very quiet. It’s one of the best rides you could have in your life. It’s really cool,” he said.

For more information about the festival or for directions, click or tap here.

