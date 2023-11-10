Charges dropped against elementary student who reportedly brought gun to Queen Creek school

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A student will not face any charges after he reportedly brought a gun to a Queen Creek charter school last year. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office announced the boy and his parents completed a gun safety course and the case has been dismissed.

In August of 2022, the 4th-grade student allegedly brought a gun to Legacy Traditional School campus in Queen Creek. A student saw the boy had a bullet the day before and went home and told their parents. The next day, staff searched the student’s backpack and found a gun with a loaded magazine inside, but the chamber was empty. Officials confirmed the student never pulled out the gun. After the incident, Principal Megan Alvarado was put on administrative leave.

“Given the inherent danger involved with a gun being on a school campus, PCAO must take this seriously,” said Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer. “However, it is important to appreciate that the juvenile justice system is focused on rehabilitation and correcting behavior and that will be our focus.”

The Pinal County Attorney’s Office initially filed felony charges against the student but not his parents. He was originally facing charges of a minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution.

