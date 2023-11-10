Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizonans writing fewer checks but check fraud is increasing nationally

A Wells Fargo fraud expert says that while fewer checks are being written, check fraud is up.
A Wells Fargo fraud expert says that while fewer checks are being written, check fraud is up.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chances are pretty good that you haven’t written a check in years. And why would you when digital banking apps like Zelle or other popular mobile and online banking services help transfer money around much more conveniently?

So, this might surprise you. “Across the industry, we’ve seen a significant rise in check fraud and scams,” said Joe Bernardo, a fraud expert for Wells Fargo. He says that while fewer checks are being written, check fraud is up. That’s because fraudsters are getting smarter and better regarding paper checks. “There are a number of types of scenarios here, including altered checks, forged endorsements, checks that are counterfeited and checks that are stolen and washed by fraudsters,” he explained.

So, how can you protect yourself?” He recommends the following steps. “Number one, write in non-erasable black ink. Number two, sign up for account alerts. That way, you can be notified of activity happening in your account. Number three, if you must mail a check, please go do that at the post office and deliver it yourself versus putting it in the mail, which can be stolen easier,” he explained. Bernando also recommends reviewing your account as frequently as possible to help minimize the time it takes to discover the fraud.

Finally, when receiving and depositing a paper check, wait before accessing the funds. Just because you’ve deposited the check does not mean the check will clear because of the check-writing process. In some scenarios, it takes days or weeks for banks to confirm the legitimacy of the check you deposited.

The American Bankers Association recently released the following information on check fraud.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

Arizona residents have a new way to keep their electric ride fully charged.
EV charger share app launches in Phoenix, promising cheaper charging
A new app called "Buzze" connects EV drivers with charging hosts. On Your Side's Susan Campbell...
New affordable EV charging option available in Arizona
Ruth Canidate's home is in shambles after a contractor walked off the job and the Registrar of...
Family says Arizona Registrar of Contractors failed to act after contractor left them high and dry
A Phoenix family says a contractor took their money but never finished it, and now the AZ...
Family says contractor left their home in shambles while AZROC refuses to take action