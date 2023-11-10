Your Life
Arizona Science Center hosts super-secret speakeasy science

Science With A Twist! is a 21 and older after-hours experience for visitors to sip cocktails and explore the center.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re a science junkie and like cocktails, you’re in for a treat. On November 10 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., sneak through Arizona Science Center’s back door to explore a secret speakeasy during its next Science With a Twist.

At the grandest prohibition party of the season, guests can swing dance the night away and more—all while sipping cocktails. From fire to color-changing drinks, guests also experience a fun, interactive event learning the science behind mixology. For members, it’s just $20 and general admission is $25. Those who want the VIP experience get access to a private jazz lounge, exclusive bar, and access to The Science of Guinness World Records for $60. For more information and to purchase tickets, just click or tap here.

