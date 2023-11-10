Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

70-year-old man struck, killed by car while crossing street in south Phoenix

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Phoenix earlier this week.

Police responded to the collision just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on 16th Street near Southern Avenue. There, they found 70-year-old Francisco Gonzales suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told detectives that Gonzales was attempting to run across 16th Street when he was hit by the car. It’s unclear if he was in a crosswalk.

Police say the woman driving the car remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment. The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
Arizona's Family coverage of the November 7, 2023 local elections.
Live Updates: Election Day results from around Arizona

Latest News

File image
Man killed while attempting to cross Bell Road in north Phoenix
File image
4-year-old girl bit by coyote in Mesa neighborhood; coyote killed by police
File image
Motorcyclist killed in north Phoenix collision
In Aug. 2022, the 4th-grade student allegedly brought a gun to Legacy Traditional School campus...
Charges dropped against elementary student who reportedly brought gun to Queen Creek school