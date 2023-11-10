70-year-old man struck, killed by car while crossing street in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Phoenix earlier this week.

Police responded to the collision just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on 16th Street near Southern Avenue. There, they found 70-year-old Francisco Gonzales suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told detectives that Gonzales was attempting to run across 16th Street when he was hit by the car. It’s unclear if he was in a crosswalk.

Police say the woman driving the car remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment. The crash remains under investigation.

