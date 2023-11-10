Your Life
3 arrested in connection to beating death of Phoenix man

His mom says Jake Kelly was found unconscious in his driveway but he wasn't taken to the hospital until the next day.(Jan Kelly)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police say three people have been arrested in connection with the beating death of a Phoenix man over two months ago. Police say detectives have identified 34-year-old Angel Mullooly as the suspect in Jake Kelly’s murder. Officers also arrested Cory Young, 44, and Shannon Young, 37, for allegedly hindering the investigation.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, 49-year-old Kelly was found beaten and unconscious on a driveway outside a home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. But instead of calling for help, his mother, Jan Kelly, says his roommates carried her son into the house and put him in a bathtub. She says they didn’t take him to the hospital until the next day, where doctors discovered Kelly had skull fractures, broken ribs and a punctured lung. He died on Sept. 8.

The mug shots of the three suspects were not immediately available, and police have not indicated if any of the suspects were Kelly’s roommates.

