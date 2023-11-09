YouTube TV Subscribers to Lose 3TV Starting November 18th

As of November 18th, YouTube TV will no longer carry Arizona’s Family 3TV. This means that YouTube TV subscribers will lose access to live sports, our market-leading local news and your favorite programs like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

We are disappointed that YouTube TV has come to this decision, as we have done everything in our power to reach a market-based agreement. The good news is that you have options. Arizona’s Family is available on providers like Cox, Fubo, DIRECTV and DISH and more, as well as free over-the-air with an antenna. To let YouTube TV know that you want to keep your access to Arizona’s Family, open the YouTube TV app or visit YouTube TV on a web browser, select your profile picture, then click send feedback.

Why are YouTube TV subscribers like me losing access to Arizona’s Family 3TV?

In any case, we are deeply disappointed. At Arizona’s Family, we want every member of our community to have access to our programming, especially those who pay for a subscription service like YouTube TV in expectation of getting access to all their valued local stations.

The good news is that we remain available on providers like Cox, Fubo, DIRECTV and DISH and more, as well as free over-the-air with an antenna. We cannot speak for YouTube TV as to why they are no longer going to carry our programming, but we hope our viewers will find other ways to access our programming.

When will I lose access to Arizona’s Family?

How can I tell YouTube TV that I want to keep access to Arizona’s Family?

Where else can I access Arizona’s Family?

Isn’t it unfair that I lose access to a channel that I’m paying for?

We agree that it’s unfair for you to lose access to Arizona’s Family and we are disappointed with YouTube TV’s decision. You deserve the full set of channels you are paying YouTube TV for and you shouldn’t have to miss any live sports, market-leading local news or your favorite programming like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Consider switching to one of the many providers that continue to carry our station.

Will I also lose access to KPHO CBS News 5?

No, YouTube TV subscribers will have continued access to Arizona’s Family CBS 5 (KPHO).

How can I watch 3TV?

