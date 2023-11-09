Rollover crash on I-10 in Avondale leaves 1 person seriously hurt

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — At least one person has been seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Avondale.

The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound HOV lane of I-10 between Fairway Drive and Avondale Boulevard. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involves three vehicles, one of which is on its side. DPS says one person was extricated from that vehicle with serious injuries. It’s unclear if anyone else was seriously hurt.

As of 11 a.m., only two westbound lanes are open. Eastbound traffic is not affected. Check back for updates.

