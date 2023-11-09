Rodent droppings, food kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants

A pizzeria, fast food joint, and a fast-casual Mediterranean joint made this week's list. Jason Barry reports.
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 8, 2023

Fantastico’s - 6554 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ

3 violations

  • Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods
  • Breaded fish kept past discard date
  • Menudo not cooling at proper temperature

Gyro 101 - 7126 N 35th Ave, Phoenix

3 violations

  • No toilet paper in bathrooms
  • Ranch dressing not refrigerated
  • Container of eggplant not labeled

Carl’s Jr - 4311 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Buttermilk not kept cold enough
  • Employee placing dirty dishes next to clean dishes
  • Lettuce and sliced cheeses not at proper temperature

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria - 27 S. McClintock Dr, Tempe

4 violations

  • Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands
  • Anchovies and meatball sauce not labeled properly
  • Hand soap above clean utensils
  • Sliced mozzarella not stored at proper temperature

La Locanda Italian Bistro - 3915 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

5 violations

  • Rodent droppings in back storage area
  • Marinara sauce kept past discard date
  • Raw chicken stored above raw bacon
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly
  • Butter, cream and cheese not kept cold enough
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."(azfamily)

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

El Mirage Bar and Grill11201 N El Mirage Rd, El Mirage
Indian Village6746 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
Dairy Queen2734 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
Buca Di Beppo3828 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Chang Lee Restaurant13600 N 19th Ave, Sun City
Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria208 W Southern Ave, Tempe

