Rodent droppings, food kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 8, 2023
Fantastico’s - 6554 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
3 violations
- Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods
- Breaded fish kept past discard date
- Menudo not cooling at proper temperature
Gyro 101 - 7126 N 35th Ave, Phoenix
3 violations
- No toilet paper in bathrooms
- Ranch dressing not refrigerated
- Container of eggplant not labeled
Carl’s Jr - 4311 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
3 violations
- Buttermilk not kept cold enough
- Employee placing dirty dishes next to clean dishes
- Lettuce and sliced cheeses not at proper temperature
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria - 27 S. McClintock Dr, Tempe
4 violations
- Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands
- Anchovies and meatball sauce not labeled properly
- Hand soap above clean utensils
- Sliced mozzarella not stored at proper temperature
La Locanda Italian Bistro - 3915 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
5 violations
- Rodent droppings in back storage area
- Marinara sauce kept past discard date
- Raw chicken stored above raw bacon
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
- Butter, cream and cheese not kept cold enough
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
|El Mirage Bar and Grill
|11201 N El Mirage Rd, El Mirage
|Indian Village
|6746 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
|Dairy Queen
|2734 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Buca Di Beppo
|3828 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Chang Lee Restaurant
|13600 N 19th Ave, Sun City
|Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
|208 W Southern Ave, Tempe
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.