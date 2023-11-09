Rodent droppings, food kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 8, 2023

Fantastico’s - 6554 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ

3 violations

Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods

Breaded fish kept past discard date

Menudo not cooling at proper temperature

Gyro 101 - 7126 N 35th Ave, Phoenix

3 violations

No toilet paper in bathrooms

Ranch dressing not refrigerated

Container of eggplant not labeled

Carl’s Jr - 4311 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

Buttermilk not kept cold enough

Employee placing dirty dishes next to clean dishes

Lettuce and sliced cheeses not at proper temperature

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria - 27 S. McClintock Dr, Tempe

4 violations

Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands

Anchovies and meatball sauce not labeled properly

Hand soap above clean utensils

Sliced mozzarella not stored at proper temperature

La Locanda Italian Bistro - 3915 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

5 violations

Rodent droppings in back storage area

Marinara sauce kept past discard date

Raw chicken stored above raw bacon

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Butter, cream and cheese not kept cold enough

List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List." (azfamily)

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

El Mirage Bar and Grill 11201 N El Mirage Rd, El Mirage Indian Village 6746 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek Dairy Queen 2734 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix Buca Di Beppo 3828 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale Chang Lee Restaurant 13600 N 19th Ave, Sun City Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria 208 W Southern Ave, Tempe

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.