Reports: MLB cancels remainder of GM meetings in Scottsdale after virus sickens dozens

File photo.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The MLB has canceled the remainder of its annual GM meetings in Scottsdale after a virus sickened dozens of executives this week, according to multiple reports.

According to Sports Illustrated, the meetings were scheduled to end on Thursday, but about 10% of the over 300 officials in attendance got sick. Officials, however, are still working to determine how they got sick, and the league hasn’t elaborated on what type of illness it is. The magazine reported that not everyone who attended Tuesday’s lunch buffet, initially believed to be the culprit, got sick, leading many to believe that it could be an infectious virus.

The GM meetings are often dubbed as the annual offseason kickoff event, which is held at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, according to Arizona’s Family Sports. The MLB Winter Meetings are next on the calendar, scheduled for Dec. 4 through Dec. 7 in Nashville.

