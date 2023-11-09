Your Life
Post Malone to perform at WM Phoenix Open’s ‘Concert in the Coliseum’

The GRAMMY-nominated winning superstar will take the center stage from the iconic 16th Hole.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Known for driving a 750 Lambo in the Utah snow, America’s humble “rockstar” Post Malone will be performing at the WM Phoenix Open’s “Concert in the Coliseum.”

“The Concert in the Coliseum is a unique tradition at ‘The People’s Open’ and an event worthy of a truly transcendent musical talent in Post Malone,” said Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. “His unbelievable stage presence and one-of-a-kind sound is going to kick off WM Phoenix Open week with a bang. We couldn’t be more excited to see him on stage.”

The GRAMMY-nominated winning superstar will take the center stage from the iconic 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale as the 2024 WM Phoenix Open takes place Feb. 5 through Feb. 11, which also airs on CBS 5. It’s the third year the Thunderbirds have hosted the concert series. Last year’s event featured Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes.

“Post Malone’s signature blend of high-energy performances and genre-bending lyrics are sure to be a force on the stage at the 16th hole,” said Concert in the Coliseum Chairman Billy Malkovich. “In each of the first two years, the Concert in the Coliseum has featured absolutely incredible musical acts and we’re thrilled to continue the tradition in 2024.”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at www.WMPhoenixOpen.com. The Concert in the Coliseum is a 21-and-over event.

