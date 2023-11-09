Phoenix woman found guilty of murdering 16-month-old daughter in 2013

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother could face decades behind bars after being convicted of murdering her 16-month-old daughter a decade ago in Phoenix, prosecutors say. On Thursday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that a jury found 48-year-old Denise Snow-Ingram guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of her daughter 10 years ago.

On July 10, 2013, officials say Snow-Ingram called 911 when her daughter became unresponsive. Police and firefighters responded to the home near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road and rushed the 16-month-old girl to the hospital, where she later died. Authorities say a medical expert found the girl died of malnutrition and had rickets, a disease caused by a lack of Vitamin D. She also weighed just nine pounds when she died.

During the trial, prosecutors found Snow-Ingram intentionally fed her daughter “an inadequate diet” and didn’t allow any medical care. Authorities say seven physicians testified in the trial, where all agreed rickets was most often caused by lack of exposure to the sun and a poor diet.

“It is heartbreaking that a parent chose her own personal preferences over the well-being of her child,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “This was a child who stood no chance of surviving in the hands of her own parents. It is a point of pride that our prosecutors, and the victim advocate on the case, defended the memory of this innocent child when almost no one else would.”

Snow-Ingram will be sentenced on Jan. 19, 2024. She faces 23 years to life in prison. In 2022, the girl’s father was sentenced to prison for manslaughter and child abuse.

