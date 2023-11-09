Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Fire Department gears up to expand stations, hire more firefighters with new bond money

Phoenix Fire Department's Station 7 will be the first station getting a new look after voters approved a $200 million bond.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Residents of Phoenix recently approved bonds to help improve public safety in the city. One significant component of Question 1 was money for the creation of new fire stations.

Right now, Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade says the crews here often work very busy 20-hour shifts with little time for rest. More firefighters and trucks would improve the department’s overall quality and the community’s safety.

For example, officials say the two bays at Station 7 will likely soon be at least four, allowing for two fire trucks and two ambulances. A bigger team means faster response times. Currently, this crew often gets called to critical incidents. People in the Sunnyslope area may have to wait longer if they reach the department.

It’s important to note these are not new additions, just improvements and expansions to existing stations. The department also needs to use the money to hire more firefighters.

As of 2023, there are about 1,800 firefighters employed, with approximately 2,400 needed to meet the growing population. In addition, money will also go towards top-of-the-line equipment.

“When you look at fire technology and where we’re headed, we need to have top-of-the-line, most innovative fire trucks, pumpers, ambulances,” McDade said. “This will be a full ‘A-Z’ for us. The stations, the equipment, and then the high-quality training of the firefighters. So that, when you call 911, you don’t even have to think about it.”

The city will work with the fire stations to determine which are in most need of a revamp. Station 7 is in the process of deciding which piece of land to build on. Before that happens, it’ll need input from the community, likely with council and community meetings to come.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on I-10 near Avondale Blvd.
Rollover crash on I-10 in Avondale leaves 1 person dead
The crash was reported on I-17 near Bethany Home Road.
Crash slowing traffic on I-17 near Bethany Home Road in Phoenix
File image
Man in critical condition after being found in 6-foot hole in New River
Beth and her three puppies, named Valor, Liberty and Honor, are now helping veterans with PTSD...
4 dogs rescued off highway now training to help Arizona veterans