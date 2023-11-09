Phoenix Fire Department gears up to expand stations, hire more firefighters with new bond money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Residents of Phoenix recently approved bonds to help improve public safety in the city. One significant component of Question 1 was money for the creation of new fire stations.

Right now, Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade says the crews here often work very busy 20-hour shifts with little time for rest. More firefighters and trucks would improve the department’s overall quality and the community’s safety.

For example, officials say the two bays at Station 7 will likely soon be at least four, allowing for two fire trucks and two ambulances. A bigger team means faster response times. Currently, this crew often gets called to critical incidents. People in the Sunnyslope area may have to wait longer if they reach the department.

It’s important to note these are not new additions, just improvements and expansions to existing stations. The department also needs to use the money to hire more firefighters.

As of 2023, there are about 1,800 firefighters employed, with approximately 2,400 needed to meet the growing population. In addition, money will also go towards top-of-the-line equipment.

“When you look at fire technology and where we’re headed, we need to have top-of-the-line, most innovative fire trucks, pumpers, ambulances,” McDade said. “This will be a full ‘A-Z’ for us. The stations, the equipment, and then the high-quality training of the firefighters. So that, when you call 911, you don’t even have to think about it.”

The city will work with the fire stations to determine which are in most need of a revamp. Station 7 is in the process of deciding which piece of land to build on. Before that happens, it’ll need input from the community, likely with council and community meetings to come.

