Phoenix-area 11-year-old wins statewide essay contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What is your dream job? That’s what students across the state were asked to write about this weekend in the AZ529 Essay Contest. Over 900 students submitted essays, but only 20 were deemed winners. Pardis Valley was among those winners! Arizona’s Family sat down with her to talk about her future and, of course, her dream job!

Valley says when she grows up, she wants to be a pharmacist. “Pharmacists have an important role in society. They give out lots of vaccinations and flu shots so they can prevent diseases and sickness,” she said. “They also give out the right medications and they’re number one professionals.”

The 11-year-old wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps, who works as a pharmacy manager. “She’s like a role model for me,” she said. Valley also has big plans for her dream school in the future! “I want to go to Harvard because they have a really good medical school and I want to be a successful pharmacist,” she said.

