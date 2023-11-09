Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix-area 11-year-old wins statewide essay contest

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Pardis Valley was among 20 winners selected in the AZ529 Essay Contest.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What is your dream job? That’s what students across the state were asked to write about this weekend in the AZ529 Essay Contest. Over 900 students submitted essays, but only 20 were deemed winners. Pardis Valley was among those winners! Arizona’s Family sat down with her to talk about her future and, of course, her dream job!

Valley says when she grows up, she wants to be a pharmacist. “Pharmacists have an important role in society. They give out lots of vaccinations and flu shots so they can prevent diseases and sickness,” she said. “They also give out the right medications and they’re number one professionals.”

The 11-year-old wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps, who works as a pharmacy manager. “She’s like a role model for me,” she said. Valley also has big plans for her dream school in the future! “I want to go to Harvard because they have a really good medical school and I want to be a successful pharmacist,” she said.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say
There was no pool party at Chase Field for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series....
No pool for you! Rangers blocked from celebrating in Diamondbacks pool
Arizona's Family coverage of the November 7, 2023 local elections.
Live Updates: Election Day results from around Arizona

Latest News

Pardis Valley was among 20 winners selected in the AZ529 Essay Contest.
11-year-old wins essay contest in Arizona
The students at Xavier College Prep are running the annual food drive to benefit St. Vincent de...
High school in Phoenix holding annual food drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul
The students at Xavier College Prep running the school's annual food drive.
A Phoenix high school's canned food drive for St. Vincent de Paul
St. Mary's Food Bank is looking for volunteers and donations to get through this holiday season.
St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix seeks extra help through holidays