Parts of I-10 and I-17 to close for weekend construction in Phoenix

File photo of cars in traffic.
File photo of cars in traffic.(IIHS | MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Beware of traffic detours this weekend — several major Valley freeways will be shut down for improvement projects. According to Arizona Department of Transportation, sections of westbound I-10 and southbound I-17 will be closed for construction.

  • Westbound I-10 will be closed between Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue north of downtown Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday for bridge inspection work at the I-10 tunnel. Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange will also be shut down. Officials say westbound I-10 on-ramp at 16th Street and westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at 32nd and 24th streets will be closed.
  • Southbound I-17 will shut down between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway, Thunderbird and Cactus roads are also scheduled to close. Southbound I-17 frontage road will shut down between Peoria and Dunlap avenues.
  • Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

For more information and a full list of detours, click or tap here.

