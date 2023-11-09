Your Life
Parents, teachers in Deer Valley School District disappointed that bond/override measures fail to get voter approval

Several Valley school districts didn't get their school bond and over-rides to pass and it could have a direct impact on cuts.
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It looked like just another day in Mrs. Howey’s 1st-grade class at Highland Lakes School in Glendale, but it wasn’t. PTSO president Katie May Smith said there was a sense of sadness on campus following Tuesday’s Election.

Voters in the Deer Valley Unified School District voted “no” to extending its bond and override, which provides much-needed funding to students, schools and teachers. “I’m so afraid we’re going to lose great teachers that care, and they come in early before school and stay late and get to know every student,” said Smith. “It kills me to know we could lose these people that care so much about our kids.”

Deer Valley Unified was one of several school districts across the Valley that did not pass its school bond and over-rides, which could have a direct impact on teacher salaries, after-school programs, all-day kindergarten, Capitol improvements and the list goes on.

Sarah Touchstone has three children in the district. She’s worried that Deer Valley schools will be forced to cut back key programs, and there won’t be as many opportunities available for students. “Cheer programs, sports programs, a lot of programs and transportation to things are provided by schools,” said Touchstone. “I am worried some of these programs are going to lose funding and that more is going to come out of parents’ pockets.”

Voters in Gilbert, Queen Creek and El Mirage also rejected its school bonds and over-rides. Deer Valley parent Shawn Wittemore supported the bond issues but thinks school officials need to do a better job showing voters they are spending money wisely. “I think our politicians have some work to do to regain some trust and make sure people know that dollars we’re paying in taxes, which is significant for all of us, actually goes to places it needs to get to.”

You can find the latest election results here.

