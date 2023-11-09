Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Missing animals likely frozen to serve as reptile food at Phoenix-area rescue, officials say

Humane Society of Southern Arizona suspends CEO and CPO amid investigation into a small animal...
Humane Society of Southern Arizona suspends CEO and CPO amid investigation into a small animal transfer
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz (13 News/3TV/CBS 5) — New information has been released after 250 small pets meant for adoption in Arizona went missing. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Tucson and the Humane Society of San Diego believe many of the animals were frozen to be used as food at an unlicensed reptile rescue in the Phoenix area.

In July, the San Diego branch reached out to Tucson for help with a large group of small animals that included rats, guinea pigs, and rabbits. After receiving them in August, the HSSA reportedly transferred 223 small animals to a Maricopa County man named Colten Jones, only to find out later that his group wasn’t a licensed rescue.

After getting 300 animals from San Diego, a Tucson animal shelter is now searching for 250 of them following a transfer to a family-run group in the Valley.

Only “62 animals were returned to HSSA,” according to both organizations. Last month, the controversy led to two HSAA leaders leaving the organization. CEO Steve Farley was terminated, and CPO Christian Gonzalez resigned. In a joint statement, they are now sharing what may have happened to the other animals. The statement reads:

“We have now received new information that sheds light on the likely outcome for the remaining animals. The day after receiving these animals, Colten Jones sent a text message seeking assistance in processing a high volume of Guinea pigs and rabbits for food. We know that Mr. Jones runs a reptile breeding company called The Fertile Turtle. A part of this business includes selling both live and frozen animals for reptile feed.”

Board Chair Robert Garcia said he shares the “community’s outrage” over the developments.

The investigation by a group hired by HSSA has concluded, and the report will be published in early December. The Tucson Police Department has also opened a case due to the new information.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
A person died after an SUV rolled over in Phoenix's South Mountain Preserve.
Deadly crash investigation in Phoenix's South Mountain Preserve
Science With A Twist! is a 21 and older after-hours experience for visitors to sip cocktails...
Arizona Science Center to host 'scientific speakeasy'
One person was killed when an SUV left the roadway at South Mountain Preserve in Phoenix.
1 dead, 3 hurt after SUV drives off roadway at Phoenix South Mountain Preserve