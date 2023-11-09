Missing animals likely frozen to serve as reptile food at Phoenix-area rescue, officials say

TUCSON, Ariz (13 News/3TV/CBS 5) — New information has been released after 250 small pets meant for adoption in Arizona went missing. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Tucson and the Humane Society of San Diego believe many of the animals were frozen to be used as food at an unlicensed reptile rescue in the Phoenix area.

In July, the San Diego branch reached out to Tucson for help with a large group of small animals that included rats, guinea pigs, and rabbits. After receiving them in August, the HSSA reportedly transferred 223 small animals to a Maricopa County man named Colten Jones, only to find out later that his group wasn’t a licensed rescue.

After getting 300 animals from San Diego, a Tucson animal shelter is now searching for 250 of them following a transfer to a family-run group in the Valley.

Only “62 animals were returned to HSSA,” according to both organizations. Last month, the controversy led to two HSAA leaders leaving the organization. CEO Steve Farley was terminated, and CPO Christian Gonzalez resigned. In a joint statement, they are now sharing what may have happened to the other animals. The statement reads:

“We have now received new information that sheds light on the likely outcome for the remaining animals. The day after receiving these animals, Colten Jones sent a text message seeking assistance in processing a high volume of Guinea pigs and rabbits for food. We know that Mr. Jones runs a reptile breeding company called The Fertile Turtle. A part of this business includes selling both live and frozen animals for reptile feed.”

Board Chair Robert Garcia said he shares the “community’s outrage” over the developments.

The investigation by a group hired by HSSA has concluded, and the report will be published in early December. The Tucson Police Department has also opened a case due to the new information.

