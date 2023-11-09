Your Life
Mild Thursday but a weekend warm up is on the way

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Thursday, 11/9/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Temperatures are cooler to start the day, in the 40s and 50s around the Valley metro area. With sunshine and light winds on the way, we’ll warm to just 79 degrees this afternoon, which is just below average for this time of year in Phoenix.

Under clear skies, temperatures will likely drop off even more tonight into tomorrow morning. Valley temperatures will drop to the low 50s in town, with outlying areas seeing some low to mid 40s. High Country communities will see a hard freeze both this morning and tomorrow morning with some spots in the teens.

Friday will be another gorgeous day in the Valley with a high of just 77 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will return to the 80s on Saturday with a forecast high of 81 degrees for Veterans Day.

Mid 80s are likely for Sunday through next weekend, along with dry and mostly sunny conditions. A storm system looks likely to move into Arizona during the second half of next week, although the timing and track are still uncertain. This will likely bring a cool down and potentially some wet weather by next Thursday or Friday. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer and the details are worked out.

